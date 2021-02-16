Uppena Day 4 Box Office Collection: Vaishnav Tej Starrer Is Unstoppable

Uppena is indeed on a dream run. Panja Vaishnav Tej's debut film released on February 12, 2021, and opened to a largely positive response. Helmed by Bucchi Babu Sana, the romantic drama on Day 1 collected an impressive Rs 9.35 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

On day 2 and day 3, Uppena minted Rs 6.86 crore and Rs 8.2 crore respectively from the Telugu region. The film which is on a record-breaking spree has now crossed Rs 50 crore gross worldwide, which indeed is an all-time record for any debut actor. Now, on day 4, the film has collected a massive Rs 4.15 crore. Well, with Uppena running successfully at the box office, the makers of the film are expecting big numbers in the day to come.

Uppena Andhra Pradhesh-Telangana Day Wise Collections

Day 1- Rs 9.35 crore

Day 2- Rs 6.86 crore

Day 3- Rs 8.2 crore

Day 4- Rs 4.15 crore

Total: Rs 28.45 crore+

Uppena Day 4 AP/TG shares

Nizam- Rs 1.35 crore

Ceeded- Rs 0.75 crore

UA- Rs 0.78 crore

East- Rs 0.48 crore

West- Rs 0.2 crore

Krishna- Rs 0.24 crore

Guntur- Rs 0.21 crore

Nellore- Rs 0.13 crore

Total share- Rs 4.15 crore

Starring Krithi Shetty and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, Uppena is backed by Sukumar, Naveen Yerenini and Y Ravi Shankar under their respective production banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. Revolving around the concept of honour killing, the film has scores composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Uppena has camera cranked by Shamdat while editing is carried out by Naveen Nooli.

On a related note, if reports have anything to do with reality, Uppena's success meet will be graced by Mega Power Star Ram Charan, who is also the cousin of Vaishnav Tej. Notably, Chiranjeevi was the chief guest for the film's pre-release event.

