    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Uppena Day 4 Box Office Collection: Vaishnav Tej Starrer Is Unstoppable

      By
      |

      Uppena is indeed on a dream run. Panja Vaishnav Tej's debut film released on February 12, 2021, and opened to a largely positive response. Helmed by Bucchi Babu Sana, the romantic drama on Day 1 collected an impressive Rs 9.35 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

      Uppena

      On day 2 and day 3, Uppena minted Rs 6.86 crore and Rs 8.2 crore respectively from the Telugu region. The film which is on a record-breaking spree has now crossed Rs 50 crore gross worldwide, which indeed is an all-time record for any debut actor. Now, on day 4, the film has collected a massive Rs 4.15 crore. Well, with Uppena running successfully at the box office, the makers of the film are expecting big numbers in the day to come.

      Uppena Andhra Pradhesh-Telangana Day Wise Collections

      Day 1- Rs 9.35 crore

      Day 2- Rs 6.86 crore

      Day 3- Rs 8.2 crore

      Day 4- Rs 4.15 crore

      Total: Rs 28.45 crore+

      Uppena Day 4 AP/TG shares

      Nizam- Rs 1.35 crore

      Ceeded- Rs 0.75 crore

      UA- Rs 0.78 crore

      East- Rs 0.48 crore

      West- Rs 0.2 crore

      Krishna- Rs 0.24 crore

      Guntur- Rs 0.21 crore

      Nellore- Rs 0.13 crore

      Total share- Rs 4.15 crore

      Starring Krithi Shetty and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, Uppena is backed by Sukumar, Naveen Yerenini and Y Ravi Shankar under their respective production banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. Revolving around the concept of honour killing, the film has scores composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Uppena has camera cranked by Shamdat while editing is carried out by Naveen Nooli.

      On a related note, if reports have anything to do with reality, Uppena's success meet will be graced by Mega Power Star Ram Charan, who is also the cousin of Vaishnav Tej. Notably, Chiranjeevi was the chief guest for the film's pre-release event.

      Also Read: Uppena Day 3 Box Office Collection: Vaishnav Tej's Debut Film Creates A New Record!

      Also Read: Uppena Day 2 Box Office Collection: Vaishnav Tej-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Is On A Dream Run!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X