      Virata Parvam Starring Rana Daggubati And Sai Pallavi Gets Postponed Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

      Rana and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam is a unique and content-driven film where the lead pair will be seen in never seen before roles. The film's teaser that was released last month had got tremendous response. Unfortunately, Virata Parvam has now been postponed due to a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country. It was planned for release on April 30, 2021.

      Inspired by true events of the 1990s, Rana Daggubati plays the role of Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya. Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer named Vennela. Virata Parvam is going to narrate a wonderful love story in the backdrop of war.

      Virata Parvam Starring Rana Daggubati And Sai Pallavi Gets Postponed Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

      Virata Parvam also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in important roles. D Suresh Babu is presenting the film and Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is bankrolling it.

      Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani handled the cinematography, while Suresh Bobbili scores the music.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 16:44 [IST]
