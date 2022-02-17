Bangarraju OTT Release Date And Time; Things You Need To Know About The Film’s OTT Premiere

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju was released on January 14, 2022, in theatres. Interestingly, Bangarraju received a positive response from the masses as it collected Rs 76 Crore worldwide. Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the supernatural drama also features Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty as the female leads.

Let us tell you, the film was released on the occasion of Sankranti 2022 amid the COVID-19 scare. Despite all the hurdles, Bangarraju managed to perform well at the box office. And now, after a month, the Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya-starrer is all set to premiere on the OTT platform. Do you know when it is releasing on the internet? Let's have a look-

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's film Bangarraju is all set to premiere on February 18, 2022 on ZEE5. It has to be noted that the timing of the release is not yet revealed. If reports are to be believed, Bangarraju will be available at 12 am, and the Telugu film will probably be available with Hindi subtitles and dubbed versions as well.

Produced by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios, Bangarraju is a sequel to the Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna-starrer Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film had gone on floors in August 2021 and was completed in December 2021. Bangarraju also stars Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Chalapathi Rao, Annapurna, Jhansi and others in key roles.

Bangarraju has music composed by Anup Rubens. The cinematography and editing have been handled by J Yuvaraj and Vijay Vardhan K respectively.