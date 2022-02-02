Bangarraju: Nagarjuna Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya Starrer Grosses Rs 76 Crore Worldwide

Nagarjuna
Akkineni
and
Naga
Chaitanya's
latest
release
Bangarraju
continued
with
steady
shares,
after
a
blockbuster
opening
in
all
the
regions.
Directed
by
Kalyan
Krishna
Kurasala,
the
supernatural
drama
has
also
registered
a
few
records
at
the
box
office.
Bangarraju
collected
Rs
76
crore
(gross)
worldwide
and
it
is
the
career-best
figure
for
Nagarjuna.
The
film
has
also
become
the
highest
grosser
for
Nagarjuna
in
Andhra
and
Ceded
regions.
The
movie
grossed
Rs
12
Cr
alone
in
Ceded,
wherein
it
did
done
good
business.
What's
more,
Bangarraju
is
still
raking
shares
in
a
few
territories
even
in
its
third
week.
The
film
came
when
almost
everyone
postponed
their
movies
due
to
the
COVID-19
scare
and
it
gave
a
major
boost
for
Tollywood.
This
is
the
second
success
together
for
Nagarjuna
and
Naga
Chaitanya,
after
Manam.
Fans
and
the
general
audience
felt
the
magic
when
Nag
and
Chay
appeared
together
on
the
big
screen.
Kalyan
Krishna
made
it
as
a
complete
festival
movie
incorporating
all
the
elements
with
Anup
Rubens
providing
a
superhit
album.