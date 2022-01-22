Bangarraju Day 8 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya’s Film Continues Its Winning Streak

Naga Chaitanya's latest release Bangarraju has completed a week of its theatrical release. The film continues its strong foothold in the Telugu states. It opened to a largely positive response and collected Rs 9.06 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film benefitted from the Sankranti festivities and the postponement of biggies including RRR and Radhe Shyam. In fact, the entertainer even outperformed Chaitanya's previous release Love Story that released on September 24 last year.

After getting off to a good start, the film continued to fare well at the ticket windows on days 2 and 3 as it collected Rs 7.79 crore and Rs 6.72 crore respectively. Bangarraju witnessed an expected decline over the week, as it garnered Rs 3.55 crore, Rs 1.94 crore, Rs 91 lakh and Rs 51 lakh on days 4, 5, 6 and 7 respectively. Since the film received rave reviews, fans and followers of the leading actors have been thronging the theatres to watch the supernatural drama. Well, as the film completed a week of its theatrical run on Friday, it bagged close to Rs 35 lakh, making the total collection Rs 31.10 crore (share-approx). Well, with no major releases to clash with during the second weekend, Bangarraju is expected to garner more moolah on Saturday and Sunday.

Recently, Akhil Akkineni had congratulated the team for the success of the film tweeting, "Im a proud son and a proud brother ! Sankranthi is truly yours team #Bangarraaju congratulations! Thank you to our director @kalyankrishna_k for giving us yet another blockbuster." Well, to celebrate the super success of the film, the makers recently hosted a grand event in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry.

Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the film also features Krithi Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios have backed the project.