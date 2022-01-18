Bangarraju Day 5 Box Office Collection: Here’s How Much The Naga Chaitanya Starrer Has Earned So Far!

Director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala's latest release Bangarraju is faring well at the box office despite weekdays. On its fifth day of theatrical run, the film raked in a collection between Rs 1.5-3 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making the total collection of the entertainer close to Rs 29 crore. Bangarraju, starring Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Krithi Shetty, and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles, has reportedly grossed Rs 46 crore (approx).

Talking about the day-wise collection, the film opened to massive response and acquired Rs 9.06 crore from the box office. On days 2, 3, and 4, Bangarrju collected Rs 7.79 crore, Rs 6.72 crore, and Rs 3.55 crore respectively from the Telugu region. Going by the collection hunt so far, the film has been a successful venture for the team. To celebrate the success of the Naga Chaitanya-starrer, the makers held an event in Rajahmundry on Tuesday (January 18). Andhra Pradesh's Cinematography Minister Perni Nani had graced the event as the chief guest.

Earlier, congratulating father Nagarjuna and brother Chaitanya for the super success of their film, Akhil Akkineni had tweeted, "Im a proud son and a proud brother ! Sankranthi is truly yours team #Bangarraaju congratulations! Thank you to our director @kalyankrishna_k for giving us yet another blockbuster."

Bangarraju is a sequel to the blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana and marks the second collaboration of the leading men. The duo was earlier a part of the 2014 film Manam which also featured late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Backed by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios, Bangarraju has Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Chalapathi Rao, Annapurna, Jhansi, Praveen and Govind Padmasoorya in important roles.