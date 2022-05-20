Bigg Boss Non-Stop Telugu: Will Bindu Madhavi Lift The Title Trophy?

With predictions about the winner of Bigg Boss Non-Stop OTT show trending across the Telugu States and on social media, buzz is that the show might give rise to its first female winner.

With speculations on rise about who will lift the trophy between Akhil Sarthak and Bindu Madhavi, the fans are equally excited and divided over the same. Voting polls depicted Akhil Sarthak would be the one to win the show until a day prior to the voting lines getting closed, latest news is that Bindu Madhavi returned to her number one position.

The top five contestants are Mitraww Sharma, Ariyana Glory and Anchor Shiva along with Akhil Sarthak and Bindu Madhavi. The earlier voting lines displayed 53.23% of votes to Akhil Sarthak and 34.83% votes to Bindu Madhavi before they were closed.

The finale episodes of the show are shot for two days at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad involving host Nagarjuna. By now, the shooting of the episodes might have been done and if rumour mills are anything to go by, it is for sure going to be Bindu Madhavi, who will win the title and a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh.

The finale episode will be streaming on Disney Hotstar on May 21 from 6 pm.

Bigg Boss Non-Stop is a direct OTT reality show which is the first of its kind for the Telugu audience. The show began with 17 contestants living together under 24 hour camera surveillance.