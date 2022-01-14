Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal And Other South Celebrities Share Pongal And Sankranti Wishes!

The harvest festival of Makar Sankranti is here. The auspicious festival is celebrated with much joy and fervour by people across India, however, different states celebrate it under different names and traditions. For south states, it is Sankranti for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka, while the joyous occasion is celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu. The festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of a new harvest season.

Well, on the special occasion, south celebrities took to their social media handles to extend virtual wishes and greetings to their fans and followers. Sharing warm wishes, celebs including Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth and others also prayed for everyone's good health and prosperity.

Take a look

Jr NTR, who is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film RRR wrote on Twitter, "మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు భోగి, సంక్రాంతి, కనుమ శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very Happy Sankranthi."

మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు భోగి, సంక్రాంతి, కనుమ శుభాకాంక్షలు.



Wishing you all a very Happy Sankranthi. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 14, 2022

Senior actor Kamal Haasan wished fans on the occasion, that celebrates gratitude and promotes agriculture, togetherness and innovation. His tweet in Tamil read, "உழவர்களுக்கு ஒரு திருநாள். நன்றியுணர்ச்சிக்கு என்றொரு நாளைக் கொண்டாடுவது தமிழரின் குணநலனைக் காட்டும். வேளாண்மையை, ஒன்றுகூடலை, உறவுபேணலை, புதுமை விருப்பத்தை முன்னிறுத்தும் பொங்கல் நாளில் மகிழ்ச்சியே எங்கும் நிறைய என் மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள்."

உழவர்களுக்கு ஒரு திருநாள். நன்றியுணர்ச்சிக்கு என்றொரு நாளைக் கொண்டாடுவது தமிழரின் குணநலனைக் காட்டும். வேளாண்மையை, ஒன்றுகூடலை, உறவுபேணலை, புதுமை விருப்பத்தை முன்னிறுத்தும் பொங்கல் நாளில் மகிழ்ச்சியே எங்கும் நிறைய என் மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 13, 2022

Malayalam actor Mohanlal, on the other hand, wished all fellow countrymen, urging them to celebrate the festival with their family in the safety of their homes. He wrote, "On this auspicious day I wish everyone a happy and blessed #MakarSankranti #Pongal #Bihu #Lohri #Uttarayan #poushsankranti Celebrate with the family in the safety of your home."

Kollywood stalwart Rajinikanth too urged fans to stay safe amid the pandemic. He shared a statement in Tamil to wish his legion of fans on the special occasion.

Tollywood's handsome hunk Akhil Akkineni had a special wish for fans. Uploading a mass picture of Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya from the recently released film Bangarraju, he wrote, "All the best to the whole team of #Bangarraju. Sankranthi is yours! Vaasivaadithassatheeya @iamnagarjuna @chay_akkineni."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a post on Sadhguru that read, "Sankranti or Pongal is a celebration of all that makes our life- the soil, the animals, air, water and people. Rejoice."

Dancer-turned-director Prabhudeva too shared a special post on the occasion.