    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karthikeya 2 Day 13 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Fantasy Film On Lord Krishna Makes It Big!

      By
      |

      Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, actor Nikhil Siddharth's latest socio-fantasy adventure drama, Karthikeya 2, has been doing well at the box office. The movie was postponed several times before it could finally make it to the screens on August 13. Surprisingly, the movie picked up by the end of the release day and saw unprecedented success in the Hindi region. The movie started playing on double the screens with multiple shows.

      Karthikeya 2 Day 13 Box Office Collection

      Here is the day-wise Karthikeya 2 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:

      Day 1: Rs 3.50 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 3.18 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 4.23 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 2.17 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 1.61 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 1.34 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 2.03 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 1.82 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 2.42 Crore
      Day 10: Rs 1.15 Crore
      Day 11: Rs 1. 07 Crore
      Day 12: Rs 80 Lakh
      Day 13: Rs 40 Lakh
      Total 12 Days Collection: Rs 26.15 Crore

      The enthusiastic doctor, Karthikeya is always on the lookout for understanding science, and the logic behind superstitions and is keen on bursting myths. He happens to stumble upon a great task of retrieving the anklet used by Lord Krishna, which is said to have the information and solution to all modern-day problems.

      Karthikeya 2 Day 13 Box Office Collection

      The movie stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, assisting the actor in his search for the object. Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, Tulasi, Adithya Menon, Praveen, and Satya are actors among others who played some important roles in this film.

      Karthikeya 2 is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad. Karthik Ghattamaneni took charge of the film's cinematography and editing. Kaala Bhairava composed a beautiful soundtrack for the film, which elevated the story and narration of the theme.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 9:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 26, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X