      Karthikeya 2 Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil Siddharth's Fantasy Thriller Scores Big!

      Actor Nikhil Siddharth and his friend, director Chandoo Mondeti have whipped up a hit film in the form of Karthikeya 2. The socio-fantasy film, which heavily relies on the fact that mythology is history and religiousness is nothing but science has completed a full-packed one week-run at the theatres. Karthikeya 2 is the extension to 2017's Karthikeya film albeit with a different story.

      Karthikeya 2 Day 7 Box Office Collection

      With positive word-of-mouth, the movie opened in many theatres across the north belt. With a break-even target at Rs 13.30 Crore, the movie registered a double blockbuster hit.

      Take a look at the day-wise Karthikeya 2
      box office collection here:

      Nizam: Rs 7.05 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 2.81 Crore
      Uttarandhra: Rs 2.55 Crore
      East: Rs 1.47 Crore
      West: Rs 1 Crore
      Guntur: Rs 1.55 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 1.35 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 0.62 Lakh
      Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Rs 18.40 Crore Share
      Karnataka & ROI: Rs 1.65 Crore
      Overseas: Rs 3.60 Crore
      Hindi: Rs 5 Crore
      Total Days 7 Worldwide Collection: Rs 28.65 Crore

      Karthikeya 2 Day 7 Box Office Collection

      Karthikeya is an inquisitive doctor who always looks beyond what meets the eye, in search of cause and reason. He arrives in Dwaraka along with his mother for a religious purpose but ends up embroiled in the death mystery of an archaeologist who finds the first key to Lord Krishna's powerful anklet. He takes on from there with the help of Mugdha, the granddaughter of the archaeologist.

      Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 11:28 [IST]
      X