Karthikeya 2 Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil Siddharth's Fantasy Thriller Scores Big!

Actor
Nikhil
Siddharth
and
his
friend,
director
Chandoo
Mondeti
have
whipped
up
a
hit
film
in
the
form
of
Karthikeya
2.
The
socio-fantasy
film,
which
heavily
relies
on
the
fact
that
mythology
is
history
and
religiousness
is
nothing
but
science
has
completed
a
full-packed
one
week-run
at
the
theatres.
Karthikeya
2
is
the
extension
to
2017's
Karthikeya
film
albeit
with
a
different
story.
With
positive
word-of-mouth,
the
movie
opened
in
many
theatres
across
the
north
belt.
With
a
break-even
target
at
Rs
13.30
Crore,
the
movie
registered
a
double
blockbuster
hit.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
Karthikeya
2
box
office
collection
here:
Karthikeya
is
an
inquisitive
doctor
who
always
looks
beyond
what
meets
the
eye,
in
search
of
cause
and
reason.
He
arrives
in
Dwaraka
along
with
his
mother
for
a
religious
purpose
but
ends
up
embroiled
in
the
death
mystery
of
an
archaeologist
who
finds
the
first
key
to
Lord
Krishna's
powerful
anklet.
He
takes
on
from
there
with
the
help
of
Mugdha,
the
granddaughter
of
the
archaeologist.