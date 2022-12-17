Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Breaking! Srihan To Be The Runner-Up Of The Season?

Srihan,
one
of
the
finalists
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Season
6
is
reportedly
going
to
settle
for
the
runner-up
position.
The
filming
of
the
grand
finale
is
happening
currently
at
Annapurna
Studios
in
Hyderabad.
The
social
media
warriors
and
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
fans
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
break
the
latest
happenings
on
the
show.
While
it
is
already
known
that
two
contestants
out
of
five
will
be
prevented
from
the
finals
in
Saturday's
semi-final
episode,
buzz
has
it
that
Srihan
will
lose
the
title
of
the
season
to
singer
Revanth.
That
means,
Srihan
beat
Adi
Reddy,
Rohit,
and
Keerthi
to
settle
for
the
second
place.
As
and
when
the
filming
of
the
semi-final
episode
concludes,
more
updates
about
the
top
three
and
top
two
will
be
revealed.
Stay
tuned
for
the
latest
updates.