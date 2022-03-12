Radhe Shyam Day 1 Box Office Collection: Prabhas’ Film Kick-Starts With A Bang!

Rebel Star Prabhas' latest release Radhe Shyam has taken a huge opening at the box office both in domestic and international markets. As per early trends, the film has minted a whopping Rs 28 Crore (share) at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. Reportedly, the romantic thriller also featuring Pooja Hegde has raked in close to Rs 6 Crore with the release of its Hindi dubbed version. The movie is also doing very well overseas. According to reports, Radhe Shyam hit the $1 Million mark at the US box office on day 1.

The film grossed $891 K from its premiere shows. It also delivered the good in the rest of India region including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Despite mixed reviews from the audiences, the film has been doing quite well at the Indian and global box office. As per a few analysts, the film could bag huge moolah as the weekend progresses. Well, considering the leading man's global fandom, Radhe Shyam's humongous business in the days to come might help the pandemic-hit Indian film industry, which is gradually recovering.

The period romantic drama marks Prabhas' maiden project to release after the pandemic. His previous film Saaho was released in 2019. As for Pooja Hegde, the film is her second post-pandemic release after Most Eligible Bachelor, in which she was paired opposite Akhil Akkineni. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam revolves around Vikramaditya (Prabhas), a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his lady love Prerana (Pooja Hegde).

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film was also released in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Initially slated to release on July 30, 2021, the film was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. The thriller finally hit the theatres on March 11, 2022.