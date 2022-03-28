RRR Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film Passes Monday Test With Flying Colours!

Rajamouli's maiden post pandemic release RRR crossed Rs 200 Crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office within three days of its release. The film featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos, completed its first weekend quite successfully.

The film released on March 25 amid positive reviews. Defying the conventional Monday dip, RRR made close to Rs 15 Crore on day 4 from the Telugu region, taking the total collection to Rs 154.09 Crore. The film kickstarted with Rs 74.11 Crore and held strong at Rs 31.63 Crore and Rs 33.35 Crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Currently, RRR is in the top 5 list of highest-grossing Telugu films. Currently, the period drama is on the fourth position and it is yet to surpass the records of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Though it seems quite impossible to cross Baahubali: The Conclusion's record, RRR might be able to surpass Baahubali: The Beginning in the days to come.

Take a look at RRR's Daywise Box Office Collection (Share- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 15 Crore

Total Rs 154.09 Crore (approx)

Though RRR has been getting a thunderous response from all corners, it remains to be seen if it manages to hold strong at the box office, especially from Tuesday to Friday, when films' collections generally dip drastically. As of now, the Rajamouli directorial is running in an unmatched league of its own.

RRR has camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. MM Keeravani is the music composer of the latest release.