Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 8 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Picks Up Pace Towards The Weekend

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a film that is successful as far as the numbers are concerned. The film, which managed to quickly get into the Rs 100 Crore bandwagon with Mahesh Babu's stamina, however, couldn't earn the super hit status.

With more than a week at the theatres, the film is running because of lack of options. The occupancy ratio for Mahesh Babu's film plummeted on the very second day of the film's release albeit Mahesh Babu garnered praise for his portrayal of the character.

Let us take a look at the day-wise box office numbers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

Day 1: Rs 36.01 Crore

Day 2: Rs 11.04 Crore

Day 3: Rs 12.01 Crore

Day 4: Rs 12.06 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 6: Rs 2.32 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.50 Crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 80.40 Crore (Rs 120.00 Crore~ Gross)

The director of the film, Parasuram was called out for churning out a weak product in terms of engaging the audience with the storytelling. He stumbled in presenting his idea on screen, wasting a star like Mahesh Babu. The focus was on elevating the character of Mahesh, a private hand loan lender in the US, rather than knitting the story with gripping scenes.

Keerthy Suresh was limited to a bare minimum role besides Mahesh Babu. It is indeed a thing to wonder as to why the actress has not been seen in any promotional activity for the film. Much less, the national award-winning actress didn't even mention the film in any of her interactions except for the pre-release event.