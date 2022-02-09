Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Single Kalaavati To Be Out On February 14!

Superstar
Mahesh
Babu's
action
and
family
entertainer
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
being
helmed
by
the
very
talented
director
Parasuram
is
nearing
completion.
As
announced
recently
by
the
makers,
the
film's
first
single
will
be
out
on
February
14,
coinciding
with
Valentine's
Day.
They
have
today
unveiled
the
title
of
the
song
as
'Kalaavati'
which
actually
is
Keerthy
Suresh's
character
name
in
the
movie.
This
is
going
to
be
the
melody
song
of
the
year.
So,
come
fall
in
love
with
this
magical
number
rendered
by
S
Thaman.
Parasuram
is
presenting
Mahesh
Babu
in
never
seen
before
stylish
avatar.
Keerthy
Suresh
is
playing
Mahesh
Babu's
love
interest
in
the
film
which
is
jointly
produced
by
Naveen
Yerneni,
Y.
Ravi
Shankar,
Ram
Achanta
and
Gopichand
Achanta
under
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
GMB
Entertainment
and
14
Reels
Plus
banners.
R
Madhi
handles
the
cinematography,
while
Marthand
K
Venkatesh
is
the
editor
and
AS
Prakash
takes
care
of
the
art
department.
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
is
coming
as
summer
attraction
on
May
12.