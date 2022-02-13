Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Kalaavathi Song Video Leaked Online

The much-awaited 'Kalaavathi' song video from the upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer Sakaru Vaari Paata has been leaked online. The first single of the Parasuram Petla directorial has been leaked online, two days before the planned release date. The reports regarding the song leak came out as a great shock for both the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, as well as the audiences.

The reports regarding the 'Kalaavathi' song video leak were confirmed by musician S Thaman, who has composed the songs and original score for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The musician took to his official Twitter page and shared two voice clips, thus revealing his deep disappointment over the same. "Heartbroken 💔 !!," S Thaman captioned his post.

'Kalaavathi' song, which is a romantic melody with a classical touch features Mahesh Babu and leading lady Keerthy Suresh. Ananta Sriram has penned the lyrics for the first single of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is sung by Sid Sriram. In the song promo which was released on Friday, Mahesh Babu is seen in the ultimate romantic avatar. The promo video had totally impressed both the Telugu cinema audiences and music lovers.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will feature Mahesh Babu as the central character, marks the superstar's third collaboration with director Parasuram Petla. Keerthy Suresh is playing the role of Mahesh Babu's love interest in the film which is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. R Madhi is the director of photography. Marthand K Venkatesh handles the editing. AS Prakash has headed the art department of the project, which is slated to hit the theatres on May 12, 2022.