Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Reveals Kalaavathi Song Promo

The much-awaited first single of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, 'Kalaavathi' has been slated to be released on February 14, on the special occasion of Valentines' Day. Ahead of its release, the makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer revealed the 'Kalaavathi' song promo on social media. The promo, which features Mahesh Babu and leading lady Keerthy Suresh is now winning the internet.

'Kalaavathi' song, which is a romantic melody with a classical touch, is composed by celebrated musician S Thaman and sung by renowned singer Sid Sriram. Ananta Sriram has penned the lyrics for the first single of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. In the song promo, leading man Mahesh Babu is seen in the ultimate romantic hero avatar. The promo video has totally impressed both the Telugu cinema audiences and music lovers.

Expectations are riding high on Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which marks the first onscreen collaboration of superstar Mahesh Babu and National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. The movie, which is helped by the renowned filmmaker Parasuram Petla is touted to be a complete entertainment package, which will have equal doses of action, romance, and humour.