Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Teaser Release Date Announcement Soon? Here's An Update You Might Want To Know

Prabhas'
Kalki
2898
AD
is
the
first
ever
science
fiction
film
being
made
in
India
with
a
stellar
cast
roped
in
for
pivotal
roles.
The
makers
of
the
film
released
an
update
about
Prabhas'
look
and
character
recently.
Vyjayanthi
Productions
banner
and
Nag
Ashwin,
the
writer-director
of
the
film
have
been
releasing
timely
updates
about
Kalki
2898
AD
to
keep
the
fans
entertained.
Kalki
2898
AD
boasts
of
their
casting
which
includes
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Kamal
Haasan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others.
We
might
also
expect
several
stunning
cameos
in
the
form
of
Dulquer
Salmaan,
Vijay
Deverakonda,
and
Rana.
The
VFX
work
for
Kalki
2898
AD
is
underway
and
the
director
is
keen
on
the
output
which
is
crucial
in
the
film's
theatrical
release
postponement.
Kalki
2898
AD
Release
On
May
9
The
makers,
Vyjayanthi
Movies,
and
the
director
Nag
Ashwin
are
sentimental
about
May
9
when
it
comes
to
releasing
their
films.
From
Jagadeka
Veerudu
Athiloka
Sundari
in
1990
to
Mahanati
in
2018,
these
two
movies
which
were
released
on
May
9
have
changed
the
fate
of
this
production
banner.
To
make
sure
that
they
don't
miss
out
on
this
opportunity
this
year,
they
have
zeroed
in
on
May
9
2024
for
Project
K's
mega
worldwide
theatrical
release.
Kalki
2898
AD
Teaser
Release
In
A
Week?
According
to
the
latest
buzz
that
is
doing
rounds
in
the
entertainment
circle,
the
makers
of
this
epic
science
fiction
film
Kalki
2898
AD
in
which
Prabhas
is
playing
the
role
of
Bhairava,
are
ready
with
a
massive
update.
In
a
week's
time,
the
filmmakers
are
ready
to
drop
a
major
update,
which
the
fans
of
the
actors
involved
in
the
film,
as
well
as
the
crew,
believe
to
be
a
teaser.
There
is
no
official
confirmation
of
the
same
but
they
are
anticipating
Kalki
2898
AD's
teaser
very
soon.
Kalki
2898
AD
Crew
The
movie
is
being
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
Vyjayanthi
Movies
banner
is
bankrolling
the
film
on
a
massive
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
Djordje
Stojilijkovic
is
cranking
the
camera
for
this
science
fiction
action
thriller.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
the
film's
music
composer.