Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Teaser Release Date Announcement Soon? Here's An Update You Might Want To Know

Kalki 2898 AD Teaser Release Date Announcement Soon? Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is the first ever science fiction film being made in India with a stellar cast roped in for pivotal roles. The makers of the film released an update about Prabhas' look and character recently. Vyjayanthi Productions banner and Nag Ashwin, the writer-director of the film have been releasing timely updates about Kalki 2898 AD to keep the fans entertained.

Kalki 2898 AD boasts of their casting which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani among others. We might also expect several stunning cameos in the form of Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rana. The VFX work for Kalki 2898 AD is underway and the director is keen on the output which is crucial in the film's theatrical release postponement.

Kalki 2898 AD Release On May 9

The makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, and the director Nag Ashwin are sentimental about May 9 when it comes to releasing their films. From Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari in 1990 to Mahanati in 2018, these two movies which were released on May 9 have changed the fate of this production banner. To make sure that they don't miss out on this opportunity this year, they have zeroed in on May 9 2024 for Project K's mega worldwide theatrical release.

Kalki 2898 AD Teaser Release In A Week?

According to the latest buzz that is doing rounds in the entertainment circle, the makers of this epic science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD in which Prabhas is playing the role of Bhairava, are ready with a massive update. In a week's time, the filmmakers are ready to drop a major update, which the fans of the actors involved in the film, as well as the crew, believe to be a teaser. There is no official confirmation of the same but they are anticipating Kalki 2898 AD's teaser very soon.

Kalki 2898 AD Crew

The movie is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies banner is bankrolling the film on a massive budget of Rs 600 Crore. Djordje Stojilijkovic is cranking the camera for this science fiction action thriller. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the film's editor. Santhosh Narayanan is the film's music composer.