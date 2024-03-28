Tillu Square Sequel: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Confirms A SHOCKING Climax; Exciting Female Cameo & Lead To A Sequel

Tillu
Square
Sequel
&
Special
Cameo
Confirmed:
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
directed
by
Mallik
Ram,
Tillu
Square
is
the
latest
dark
crime-comedy
ready
for
enthralling
film
buffs
this
weekend.
Amid
high
expectations,
the
movie
starring
Anupama
Parameswaran
as
the
female
lead
is
hitting
the
screens
worldwide
on
March
29.
The
movie
was
postponed
several
times
to
accommodate
big-budget
and
star-studded
Tollywood
movies.
Finally,
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda's
movie
is
releasing
to
a
open
weekend
without
competition.
Owing
to
the
craze
the
movie
is
carrying,
the
openings
are
said
to
be
career's
biggest
and
highest
for
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda.
Tillu
Square
Release
Trailer
Enthralls
The
filmmakers
released
a
theatrical
trailer
before
and
a
new
trailer
called
the
release
trailer
of
Tillu
Square
was
dropped
on
March
27.
The
new
trailer
which
was
dropped
two
days
before
the
mega
release
is
now
trending
on
social
media
platforms.
Both
trailers
hint
at
a
possible
blockbuster
for
the
filmmakers
and
actors.
Tillu
Square
Shocking
Climax
&
Special
Cameo
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
also
revealed
that
the
film
will
be
more
entertaining
than
DJ
Tillu
and
the
climax
will
be
shocking.
In
addition,
as
a
lead
to
the
next
sequel,
a
special
cameo
is
also
added
in
the
climax,
said
Siddhu.
Expectations
are
soaring
for
Tillu
Square
after
this
latest
news.
Tillu
Square
Sequel
Confirmed
Speaking
to
the
media
ahead
of
the
film's
grand
theatrical
release,
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
revealed
so
many
interesting
details
about
Tillu
Square
and
the
sequel
to
Tillu
Square.
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.