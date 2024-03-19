Om Bheem Bush Censor Review: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi & Rahul Ramakrishna's Comedy-Thriller Is A Laugh Riot

Om
Bheem
Bush
Censor
Review:
Om
Bheem
Bush
is
the
latest
slapstick
comedy
entertainer,
with
elements
of
a
thriller,
written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti.
The
movie
which
features
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
and
Rahul
Ramakrishna
in
the
lead
roles,
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
worldwide
amid
decent
expectations
on
March
22.
When
the
teaser
of
Om
Bheem
Bush
was
released,
the
movie
grabbed
the
attention
of
the
Telugu
film
buffs.
But
when
the
filmmakers
recently
dropped
the
trailer,
expectations
for
the
film
touched
the
sky.
For
Om
Bheem
Bush,
the
'Brochevarevaru
Ra'
trio
has
come
together
for
the
second
time
for
the
same
genre
film
but
this
time
with
some
spook
and
much
more
fun.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Synopsis
The
story
revolves
around
three
friends,
who
are
good
for
nothing
but
want
to
become
rich
by
making
instant
money.
They
go
to
a
village
named
Bhairavapuram
to
secure
the
treasure
chests
and
administer
science
to
ward
off
the
evil
powers,
rather
than
sorcery.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Censor
Review
As
per
the
available
information
coming
from
insider
sources,
Om
Bheem
Bush
is
a
hilarious
ride
with
so
much
comedy
waiting
for
the
viewers
and
fans
of
the
respective
actors
to
savour.
The
movie
is
said
to
be
an
out-and-out
entertainer
with
two
blocks
in
the
first
half
and
three
blocks
in
the
second
half
loaded
with
bone-tickling
comedy.
The
movie
is
going
to
be
a
full
Paisa
Vasool.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Cast
This
comedy
adventure
drama
stars
Sree
Vishnu,
Priyadarshi
Pulikonda,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Ayesha
Khan,
Racha
Ravi,
Preity
Mukundahan,
Srikanth
Iyengar,
and
Aditya
Menon
among
others
in
key
roles.
Om
Bheem
Bush
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Sree
Harsha
Konuganti,
Om
Bheem
Bush
was
funded
by
Sunil
Balusu
under
the
V
Celluloid
banner.
Raj
Thota
worked
as
the
cinematographer.
Sunny
MR
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Vijay
Vardhan
Kavuri
worked
as
the
film's
editor.