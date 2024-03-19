Om Bheem Bush Censor Review: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi & Rahul Ramakrishna's Comedy-Thriller Is A Laugh Riot

Photo Credit:

Om Bheem Bush Censor Review: Om Bheem Bush is the latest slapstick comedy entertainer, with elements of a thriller, written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti. The movie which features Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles, is going to hit the screens worldwide amid decent expectations on March 22.

When the teaser of Om Bheem Bush was released, the movie grabbed the attention of the Telugu film buffs. But when the filmmakers recently dropped the trailer, expectations for the film touched the sky.

For Om Bheem Bush, the 'Brochevarevaru Ra' trio has come together for the second time for the same genre film but this time with some spook and much more fun.

Om Bheem Bush Synopsis

The story revolves around three friends, who are good for nothing but want to become rich by making instant money. They go to a village named Bhairavapuram to secure the treasure chests and administer science to ward off the evil powers, rather than sorcery.

Om Bheem Bush Censor Review

As per the available information coming from insider sources, Om Bheem Bush is a hilarious ride with so much comedy waiting for the viewers and fans of the respective actors to savour.

The movie is said to be an out-and-out entertainer with two blocks in the first half and three blocks in the second half loaded with bone-tickling comedy. The movie is going to be a full Paisa Vasool. Check out the tweet below.

Om Bheem Bush Cast

This comedy adventure drama stars Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ayesha Khan, Racha Ravi, Preity Mukundahan, Srikanth Iyengar, and Aditya Menon among others in key roles.

Om Bheem Bush Crew

Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, Om Bheem Bush was funded by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloid banner. Raj Thota worked as the cinematographer. Sunny MR composed the film's entire background score and music. Vijay Vardhan Kavuri worked as the film's editor.