 »   »   » Judwaa 2 Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection! UNSTOPPABLE

Judwaa 2 Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection! UNSTOPPABLE

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The remake of Salman Khan's 90s hit Judwaa, starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu is one of the highest grossers of 2017.

Judwaa 2 (U/A): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

The movie has already crossed Rs 77 crore at the box office and is expected to collect Rs 100 crore in a day or two. Talking about its box office collection, Taran Adarsh tweeted, ''#Judwaa2 crosses ₹ 75 cr mark... Fri 16.10 cr, Sat 20.55 cr, Sun 22.60 cr, Mon 18 cr. Total: ₹ 77.25 cr. India biz. OUTSTANDING!''

Judwaa 2 Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection! UNSTOPPABLE

Talking about its opening weekend he wrote, ''#Judwaa2 Overseas *opening weekend* is HIGHER than Varun's #BKD [$ 2.7 mn] and Akshay's #JollyLLB2 [$ 2.5 mn]... Note: All Fox Studios films.''

He added, ''The audience verdict is loud and clear: #Judwaa2 hits the BULL'S EYE... Emerges one of the best openers of 2017.''

Keep watching this space for more updates on Judwaa 2's box office collection.

Also Read: OMG! Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli THRASHES Hrithik Roshan; Says UNCLE Focus On Your Wife!

Read more about: judwaa 2, varun dhawan, box office
Story first published: Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 15:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 3, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos