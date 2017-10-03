 »   »   » Judwaa 2 Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection! UNSTOPPABLE

The remake of Salman Khan's 90s hit Judwaa, starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu is one of the highest grossers of 2017.

The movie has already crossed Rs 77 crore at the box office and is expected to collect Rs 100 crore in a day or two. Talking about its box office collection, Taran Adarsh tweeted, ''#Judwaa2 crosses ₹ 75 cr mark... Fri 16.10 cr, Sat 20.55 cr, Sun 22.60 cr, Mon 18 cr. Total: ₹ 77.25 cr. India biz. OUTSTANDING!''



Talking about its opening weekend he wrote, ''#Judwaa2 Overseas *opening weekend* is HIGHER than Varun's #BKD [$ 2.7 mn] and Akshay's #JollyLLB2 [$ 2.5 mn]... Note: All Fox Studios films.''



He added, ''The audience verdict is loud and clear: #Judwaa2 hits the BULL'S EYE... Emerges one of the best openers of 2017.''



