 »   »   »  Race 3 First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection: Salman Khan’s Film Is UNAFFECTED By Bad Reviews

Related Articles
- Race 3 Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection: This Salman Khan Film Scores Big!
- Does Bobby Deol Hold A Grudge Against Imtiaz Ali For Replacing Him With Shahid Kapoor In A Film?
- Drop Everything Else & Check Out These Race 3 Dialogues That You Can Use In Your Daily Life!
- Race 3 First Day (Friday) Box Office Collection: Eid Saves Salman Khan Starrer From Being A Disaster
- Salman Khan Is A ZERO! Read To Know Why
- Race 3 Review: Minus Any Sharp Thrills, Salman Khan & Co. Fail To Finish This Race 'Saif'ly!
- How Salman & Shahrukh Khan Became Enemies In An Instant & Patched Up A Few Years Later!
- Not Just Bobby Deol, These Stars Too Owe Their Careers To Salman Khan
- Is Ranbir Kapoor Trying To Mend Fences With Salman Khan? Wants To Do These Two Movies Of Superstar!
- Race 3 Early Reviews: Even Salman Khan's Charisma & Star Power Fails To Ignite This Mess Say Critics
- Rare Sighting! Ajay Devgn Attends Salman Khan's Race 3 Screening
- Race 3 Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Salman Khan Starrer
Race 3 has taken India by storm as the box office collections of the movie is mind-blowing. The film which stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Del, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem has performed really well, despite receiving negative reviews. (That defines the stardom and craze for Salman Khan.)
Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 earned Rs 29 Crore on day one and witnessed a boost on Saturday as it earned Rs 38 Crore. Considering that, most of the shows were houseful on Sunday; Race 3 would have easily earned approximately Rs 40 Crore on its third day at the box office, and would have easily secured a place at Rs 100 Crore club!
Interestingly, despite getting negative reactions from the audiences after watching Race 3, the film is raking moolah at the box office. Check out the recent audience reaction after watching Race 3..
Anuj Radia @TheAnujRadia
"It's an INSULT to us, as the audience, to watch a film which has zero logic, Woden acting & auto-tuned music, all in the name of an action entertainer. Making a film is not just about throwing money at it. #Race3 is so bad it could become its own parody. Horrendous!" [sic]
harsule choudhary @iharsule
"@BeingSalmanKhan being a faithful fan am really happy to witness such huge collections of #Race3 but deep in my heart am not happy to watch you in such films without content. Request u to not take fans for granted and do films with reputed directors and co-stars." [sic]
Bombay Da Launda @niravshood
"@BeingSalmanKhan did a guest appearance in #Race3 it seems. A movie made to show how #bobbydeol has got into shape. Being a @BeingSalmanKhan fan disappointed to the core. Will suggest kindly stop promoting actors who are nt doing that great & make a movie with him being in center." [sic]
Rahul Sheokand @rahulsheokand07
"The end of the world is near because people are choosing movie to watch #Race3 instead of #ParmanuTheStoryOfPokhran @ParmanuTheMovie ... !!!" [sic]
𝔏𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱𝔫𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔦𝔨𝔢𝔰 𝔶𝔬𝔲 @Cursed_Child_
"#Race3 was disappointing for me & I cn't appreciate it but regardless it's a sheer delight to watch how much SK movies are celebrated by the masses! No other star has ever achieved this unimaginable euphoria surrounding the theatres with the crowd dancing & whistling like crazy." [sic]
Sneha Baluni @SnehaBaluni
"Just watched #Race3 and its a baseless and waste of money movie. @remodsouza why did you make such a bullshit movie. @BeingSalmanKhan i beleive you deserve better than this shit.' [sic]
#Race3 Winning Hearts @Asiff__
"'Bhais movies r forgotten overnight, no one remembers them, ppl must remember your work blah blah" Bhai has given a befitting reply to them. #Race3 will b remembered for generations. ppl will narrate the survival n Horror tales to their children n Grandchildren. Hail Bhai." [sic]
nitaish @Nit2Aish
"This type of love no one #Superstar get as like @BeingSalmanKhan gets . But u proving again again &again that our hard earn money don't matter u by doing this type of film #Race3. After watching this #PRDP is best film coz the film have family Values ." [sic]
Nouman Hassan @NoumanH82070115
"@remodsouza just signed up for you..just to say..don't you dare to direct a movie again..stick to choreography or even leave that.. You totally ruined #race3 ..worst film Bollywood have made in recent times.." [sic]
Secular Rahu @secularrahu8
"Actually #Race3 is brain #FitnessChallenge from salman Khan to all of us." [sic]
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.