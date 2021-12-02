Salman Khan Comes To Jacqueline Fernandez's Rescue After Her Pic With Conman Goes Viral?

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has gotten herself embroiled in a not-so-pleasant fiasco after a picture of her with Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been currently going viral on social media. The picture surfaced weeks after the actress had denied dating the conman. Notably, Sukesh is currently known as the alleged prime accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. However, the latest development is that superstar Salman Khan may offer help to Jacqueline amidst the controversy.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, a co-star of Jacqueline Fernandez revealed that the actress might seek help from Salman Khan who is like a mentor to her. The report further mentioned that the Hum Apke Hai Kon actor will reportedly step up if things go worse. Salman has time and again come to the rescue of his near and dear friends from the film fraternity in their time of distress. The megastar and the Jaane Kahaan Se Aayi Hai actress are known to share a close bond.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Pic With Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Goes Viral, Sparks Controversy Again

Talking about the picture, it shows Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekhar taking a mirror selfie. By the looks of it, the actress seems to be in a bathroom washing hands while Sukesh is giving her a kiss on the cheek. The picture was reportedly taken in April-June of 2021 when the millionaire conman was out on interim bail. Take a look at the same.

Was Jacqueline Fernandez dating conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar? New photo reignites controversy https://t.co/nmGCmN79lY pic.twitter.com/AtW7aI9TvY — Online Dating (@HiiiFren) November 26, 2021

Jacqueline Fernandez Questioned In Rs 200 Crore Alleged Cheating Case Today

It was earlier reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar reportedly had met Jacqueline Fernandez about four times in Chennai and had even arranged a private jet for her for these meetings. The portal also reported that the iPhone 12 Pro that is being seen in the conman's hands is the same with which Sukesh carried out the scam using an Israeli SIM card.

In October 2021, the Brothers actress was questioned for several hours by the ED in connection with the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving the conman Sukesh and his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul.

However, the spokesperson of the actress had then revealed in a statement saying, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co-operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about her relationship with the involved couple."