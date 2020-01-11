    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior First-Day Box Office: Good News For Ajay Devgn & Co.

      Along with Deepika Padukone's social drama Chhapaak, Ajay Devgn's much-awaited historical film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior too, hit the theatrical screens on January 10, 2020. Starring Ajay Devgn as Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Udaybhan Rathod, the Om Raut directorial opened to glowing critic reviews and has also received a thumbs up from the audience.

      With 3880 screens in India and 660 overseas, the Ajay Devgn starrer minted an estimated box office collection of around Rs 16 crore on its first day of release.

      Meanwhile, check out what the Twitterati have to say about this movie.

      SANDEEP @sandy80rocks

      SANDEEP @sandy80rocks

      "#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. It is monumental movie-making by @omraut Its visually thrilling, technically astonishing, and emotionally engaging.!!! " Full #TanhajiReview coming soon"

      MRINAL KUMAR @mrinal3199

      MRINAL KUMAR @mrinal3199

      Bravo!!@ajaydevgn as #Tanhaji is a RIOT.Entry His Dialogue delivery Intensity One of the best perf nd to say this for an actor of this calibar itself says big. #Saif career best perf. Maniac Best ever climax of Bollywood. A Masterpiece.Not to be missed. #TanhajiReview."

      Dr. Sandeep Kulhari @sankulhari

      Dr. Sandeep Kulhari @sankulhari

      "#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Excellent historical movie. Amazing 3D effects... Salute to @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD The epic journey has been started in 3D."

      मिहिर पुरोहित @MihirPurohit08

      मिहिर पुरोहित @MihirPurohit08

      "TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior is A must watch. Straight to point movie without any additional Bollywood tadka and with superbly directed action scenes. Great performance by @ajaydevgn and Saif Ali Khan.#TanhajiReview #HarHarMahadev."

      (All the social media posts are unedited)

      Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
