Box Office 2021: Tollywood Surpasses Bollywood, Creates All-Time Record With Rs 1070 Crore Gross!

The Telugu film industry has been on a winning streak ever since the year 2021 kick-started. The second-largest film industry of India has been making headlines time and again, thanks to its number of releases and monstrous box office collections. With its stupendous journey last year, the film has been able to surpass the mighty Bollywood industry, which lacked in releases, solely owing to the pandemic-induced lockdown and restrictions imposed at cinema halls.

In the previous year, as many as 470 Indian films (from various industries) were released in theatres and these releases generated a whopping Rs 3200 crore (gross). As expected, Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, released on December 16, emerged as the highest grosser of the year. Akshay Kumar's cop drama Sooryavanshi on the other hand, grossed Rs 230.08 crore. Talking specifically about the Tollywood industry, as many as 180 films hit the theatres in 2021, out of which Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab emerged as the first and second highest grosser of the year with a collection of Rs 150 and Rs 129 crore respectively. Overall, the film industry (Telugu) has generated Rs 1070 crore (gross) with its business.

Radhe Shyam Release Postponed, Makers Say 'Your Love Will Help Us Rise Over These Tough Times Together'

Mahesh Babu Reviews Pushpa, Lauds Allu Arjun, Sukumar And Ignores Rashmika Mandanna!

The Bollywood film industry which started off its year slow and steady didn't make it big initially. However, Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi helped the industry move forward to a great extent. As many as 55 films (approx, also includes dubbed versions) were released in 2021 which in total grossed Rs 760 crore. Notably, the Hindi (dubbed) versions of a lot of Telugu and Tamil films also contributed to the Indian box office. Speaking about Tamil films' box office performances, Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Rajinikanth's Annaatthe were the stars last year, which ruled the box office like no other. The two films grossed more than Rs 100 crore in India alone. The Kollywood industry collected Rs 700 crore (gross) in India in 2021.

As for Sandalwood and Mollywood, the industries released 80+ and 41+ films in theatres and grossed Rs 244 crore and Rs 170 crore respectively.

.