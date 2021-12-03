Sooryavanshi Closing Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Cop Film Is A Super Hit

After a long anticipation, Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi released in theatres on November 5 this year. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in leading roles, the film was the first big-ticket Bollywood movie to get a theatrical release after the COVID-19 restrictions were eased throughout the country.

With the film received a mixed response from the critics, it registered a smashing opening of Rs 26.29 crore on its first day on release despite 50% occupancy in theatres in some of the states. The film's opening week box office collection (Rs 120.66 crore) beat that of Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (118.91 crore).

As per the last box office data available, Sooryavanshi minted a lifetime collection of Rs 190.37 crore in 27 days. Despite an impressive box office run, it failed to enter the 200 crore club.

Here's the economics of Sooryavanshi as per a report in Pinkvilla

Budget- Rs 140 crore

PNA- Rs 20 crore

India Theatrical Share- Rs 95 crore (expected)

Overseas Theatrical Share- Rs 25 crore (expected)

Digital rights- Rs 82 crore (Netflix)

Satellite rights- Rs 50 crore (Zee)

Music rights- Rs 20 crore (T-Series)

Ancillary rights- Rs 10 crore

Total revenue- Rs 282 crore

Profit- Rs 122 crore.

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is currently streaming on Netflix.

Speaking about the film, director Rohit Shetty had earlier said that the blockbuster success of his latest film is yet to sink in as the movie's release was a tough battle of 19 months, where his team "fought" the pandemic, nationwide lockdown and naysayers who thought no one will step into a cinema hall to watch his film. However, the film's impressive box office numbers ended the dry spell at the box office and encouraged other filmmakers to release their movies on the big screen.