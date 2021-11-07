Sooryavanshi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film Has An Impressive Weekend

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's cop action drama Sooryavanshi has set the box office by fire after more than two years of lull owing to the lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film helmed by Rohit Shetty took everyone by surprise when it registered a fabulous opening at the box office.

Speaking about its performance in Indian market, the Akshay Kumar crossed the 50-crore mark in two days. It minted Rs 26.29 crore on Friday and Rs 23.85 crore on Saturday taking its total collection to Rs 50.14 crore.

Reports suggest that the action entertainer maintained a strong hold at the box office on Day 3 as well and registered a bumper weekend collection. Early estimates hint that the Rohit Shetty directorial collected around Rs 25-30 crore on Day 3. Sooryavanshi released in 3519 screens across the country.

Earlier, Akshay had opened up on feeling a sense of responsibility with Sooryavanshi being the first Bollywood biggie to kickstart cinema halls post COVID-19 and told moneycontrol.com in an interview, "Overwhelming is just the beginning of how this feels... I have released so many movies by now, all with their own pressures and expectations, but this one is in a league of its own. To feel the responsibility to carry not only my movie but everyone else's movies after me is a kind of heavy weight I have never carried before. But there is no other movie I would rather carry on my shoulders through this pensive storm than Sooryavanshi."

The Akshay Kumar-starrer is having a good run in the global market too and has collected Rs 16.68 crore in two days.

Sooryavanshi revolves around Akshay Kumar's character Veer Sooryavanshi, an ATS officer who sets out on a mission to thwart a terrorist attack in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif plays the role of his leading lady.