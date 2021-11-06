Sooryavanshi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer Is Unstoppable At The Box Office

After hitting rockblocks owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rohit Shetty's action entertainer Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif finally put an end to the dry spell at the box office. The Akshay Kumar starrer succeeded in pulling the crowd back to the theatres despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics.

Sooryavanshi which released in 3519 screens across the country, minted an impressive opening of Rs 26.29 crore on day 1 with the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa being the major contributors to its collections. The Rohit Shetty directorial is Akshay's second highest opening day grosser after Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore).

Sooryavanshi Day 1 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film Starts Box Office Run With A Bang

Talking about the film's performance at the box office on Day 2 (Saturday), early estimates suggest that the cop flick picked up business and minted around Rs 25-30 crore.

While tweeting the first day box office figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had mentioned that the film is super strong on Day 2. He had posted, "#Sooryavanshi ROARS on Day 1... REVIVES biz... Records EXCELLENT numbers, despite 50% occupancy in the largest market [#Maharashtra]... Day 2 is SUPER-STRONG... Has potential to grow over the weekend... CINEMAS AND CINEGOERS ARE BACK... Fri ₹ 26.29 cr. #India biz. #Diwali."

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi's fabulous start at the box office is a ray of hope to distributors and exhibitors after the COVID-19 pandemic affected their business in the last year and a half.

While speaking with Mid-day, trade analyst Komal Nahta said that the extraordinary opening of Sooryavanshi is a moment of happiness for the entire film industry. He was quoted as saying, "There's palpable excitement within the industry about bouncing back and these figures speak for themselves. They prove all those people wrong who said that cinemas don't stand a chance against OTT platforms."

Akshay's Sooryavanshi is faring well in the international markets as well. The film which released in 1300 screens in 66 countries, collected an opening of Rs 8.10 crore.

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar as a cop who sets out on a mission to foil a ghastly terrorist attack in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh also make guest appearances in the film as Bajirao Singham and Simmba respectively.