Pathaan Day 1 Box Office Worldwide Prediction: SRK's Grand Comeback Promises TERRIFIC Numbers

The
much-anticipated
movie
of
the
year,
Pathaan,
marks
the
return
of
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan
to
the
silver
screen.
The
excitement
surrounding
the
film
has
broken
all
box
office
records
and
revitalised
the
theatres
as
the
star
returns
after
a
four-year
absence.
By
the
end
of
Sunday,
Pathaan
had
already
made
the
highest
advance
booking
for
an
original
Hindi
film,
having
made
up
to
Rs
30
crore
nett
in
advance.
It
has
also
beaten
Brahmastra's
record,
which
was
the
highest
for
a
Bollywood
film
to
collect
after
the
pandemic.
Keeping
the
response
of
Pathaan
in
mind,
the
advance
bookings
for
the
film
opened
on
Wednesday,
setting
a
record
by
selling
approximately
1.17
lakh
tickets
in
just
24
hours.
Meanwhile,
the
film
is
said
to
have
made
between
Rs
40
and
Rs
50
crore
on
its
opening
day
and
has
already
made
Rs
14
crore
from
its
advance
booking.
Going
by
reports,
Pathaan's
opening
day
box-office
collection
might
beat
SRK's
2014
Happy
New
Year
collection,
which
was
Rs
44.97
on
its
opening
day.
Pathaan
is
expected
to
earn
approximately
Rs
200
crore
in
its
first
five
days.
Meanwhile,
Pathaan
received
Rs
40
crores
in
gross
or
Rs
34
crores
in
net
advance
bookings
on
Tuesday,
ranking
fourth
all
time
behind
popular
films
such
as
Avengers:
Endgame,
KGF
2,
and
Baahubali
2.
Shah
Rukh's
film
has
also
got
a
widest
release
across
the
globe
with
a
record-breaking
100+
countries
and
is
believed
to
be
screened
in
over
2500
screens
overseas
alone.
In
India,
Pathan
will
open
on
around
5000
screens.
Taking
to
Twitter,
trade
analyst
Taran
Adarsh
on
Tuesday
said,
"#Xclusiv:
'PATHAAN' AT
RECORD
100+
COUNTRIES,
2500+
SCREENS
*OVERSEAS*...
#Pathaan
hits
a
century...
Will
be
released
in
100+
countries,
the
HIGHEST
for
any
#Indian
film
ever...
Total
screen
count:
2500+
[#Overseas]...
A
heartening
sign
for
theatrical
biz,
especially
post
pandemic."
ABOUT
PATHAAN
Directed
by
Siddharth
Anand,
Pathaan
stars
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Deepika
Padukone
as
RAW
agents,
while
John
Abraham
will
play
the
role
of
an
antagonist.