Pathaan Day 1 Box Office Worldwide Prediction: SRK's Grand Comeback Promises TERRIFIC Numbers

The much-anticipated movie of the year, Pathaan, marks the return of superstar Shah Rukh Khan to the silver screen. The excitement surrounding the film has broken all box office records and revitalised the theatres as the star returns after a four-year absence. By the end of Sunday, Pathaan had already made the highest advance booking for an original Hindi film, having made up to Rs 30 crore nett in advance. It has also beaten Brahmastra's record, which was the highest for a Bollywood film to collect after the pandemic.

Keeping the response of Pathaan in mind, the advance bookings for the film opened on Wednesday, setting a record by selling approximately 1.17 lakh tickets in just 24 hours. Meanwhile, the film is said to have made between Rs 40 and Rs 50 crore on its opening day and has already made Rs 14 crore from its advance booking. Going by reports, Pathaan's opening day box-office collection might beat SRK's 2014 Happy New Year collection, which was Rs 44.97 on its opening day.

Pathaan is expected to earn approximately Rs 200 crore in its first five days. Meanwhile, Pathaan received Rs 40 crores in gross or Rs 34 crores in net advance bookings on Tuesday, ranking fourth all time behind popular films such as Avengers: Endgame, KGF 2, and Baahubali 2.

BIGGEST WORLDWIDE RELEASE FOR AN INDIAN FILM

Shah Rukh's film has also got a widest release across the globe with a record-breaking 100+ countries and is believed to be screened in over 2500 screens overseas alone. In India, Pathan will open on around 5000 screens. Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday said, "#Xclusiv: 'PATHAAN' AT RECORD 100+ COUNTRIES, 2500+ SCREENS *OVERSEAS*... #Pathaan hits a century... Will be released in 100+ countries, the HIGHEST for any #Indian film ever... Total screen count: 2500+ [#Overseas]... A heartening sign for theatrical biz, especially post pandemic."

ABOUT PATHAAN

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as RAW agents, while John Abraham will play the role of an antagonist.

