Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 17: Ajay’s Film To See Jump in Numbers Ahead Of Holi; To Cross 125Cr

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 17: It's been almost three weeks since the release of Shaitaan and this Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer refuses to slow down at the box office. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, this psychological thriller also features Jyotika in the lead and has been among the most anticipated releases of the year. While the trailer itself sent a chill down everyone's spine, Shaitaan had opened to decent reviews from the audience and critics alike.

The movie's popularity and is evident with the box office numbers as well and not just it became the second highest opener of 2024 but also the third entry in the coveted Rs 100 crores club. Shaitaan started the box office journey with a collection of Rs 14.75 crores and while the weekdays came with a little struggle for this Vikas Bahl directorial, the weekends came as a sigh of relief.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan, saw a jump in collections of over 82% during the third weekend. The movie has minted Rs 4.3 crores yesterday (day 16/ third Saturday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 120.95 crores. Given the trend, Shaitaan will be maintaining a steady hold at the box office and is expected to mint Rs 4-5 crores today (day 17/ third Sunday) ahead of Holi. It is expected that the movie will be crossing Rs 125 crores today. To note, Shaitaan has minted Rs 9 lakhs from the early morning shows so far and the numbers are likely to increase during the day.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan, in one of his interviews, got candid about working with Ajay Devgn for the first time and said, "I have been in the industry long enough to know that if there is a real Singham in the industry, it is him. I have been a huge fan of Ajay sir's work, especially the way he emotes subtly, and the kind of roles he does. I have not had much time to interact with him before this movie. But I have become a huge fan of his with this one, when he offered me Shaitaan, I asked him why he wasn't playing my role which is bigger, and I did not know the importance of this character. The teaser or trailer, all revolves around my character. It takes a certain maturity and passion towards the craft for someone to just give all the limelight decorated on a plate to another artist. I was completely mind-blown by this. I hope I can do justice to the kindness Ajay Sir has shown towards me."