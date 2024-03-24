Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 17: Ajay’s Film To See Jump in Numbers Ahead Of Holi; To Cross 125Cr

Shaitaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
17:
It's
been
almost
three
weeks
since
the
release
of
Shaitaan
and
this
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
refuses
to
slow
down
at
the
box
office.
Helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl,
this
psychological
thriller
also
features
Jyotika
in
the
lead
and
has
been
among
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
While
the
trailer
itself
sent
a
chill
down
everyone's
spine,
Shaitaan
had
opened
to
decent
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics
alike.
The
movie's
popularity
and
is
evident
with
the
box
office
numbers
as
well
and
not
just
it
became
the
second
highest
opener
of
2024
but
also
the
third
entry
in
the
coveted
Rs
100
crores
club.
Shaitaan
started
the
box
office
journey
with
a
collection
of
Rs
14.75
crores
and
while
the
weekdays
came
with
a
little
struggle
for
this
Vikas
Bahl
directorial,
the
weekends
came
as
a
sigh
of
relief.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan,
saw
a
jump
in
collections
of
over
82%
during
the
third
weekend.
The
movie
has
minted
Rs
4.3
crores
yesterday
(day
16/
third
Saturday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
120.95
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Shaitaan
will
be
maintaining
a
steady
hold
at
the
box
office
and
is
expected
to
mint
Rs
4-5
crores
today
(day
17/
third
Sunday)
ahead
of
Holi.
It
is
expected
that
the
movie
will
be
crossing
Rs
125
crores
today.
To
note,
Shaitaan
has
minted
Rs
9
lakhs
from
the
early
morning
shows
so
far
and
the
numbers
are
likely
to
increase
during
the
day.
Meanwhile,
R
Madhavan,
in
one
of
his
interviews,
got
candid
about
working
with
Ajay
Devgn
for
the
first
time
and
said,
"I
have
been
in
the
industry
long
enough
to
know
that
if
there
is
a
real
Singham
in
the
industry,
it
is
him.
I
have
been
a
huge
fan
of
Ajay
sir's
work,
especially
the
way
he
emotes
subtly,
and
the
kind
of
roles
he
does.
I
have
not
had
much
time
to
interact
with
him
before
this
movie.
But
I
have
become
a
huge
fan
of
his
with
this
one,
when
he
offered
me
Shaitaan,
I
asked
him
why
he
wasn't
playing
my
role
which
is
bigger,
and
I
did
not
know
the
importance
of
this
character.
The
teaser
or
trailer,
all
revolves
around
my
character.
It
takes
a
certain
maturity
and
passion
towards
the
craft
for
someone
to
just
give
all
the
limelight
decorated
on
a
plate
to
another
artist.
I
was
completely
mind-blown
by
this.
I
hope
I
can
do
justice
to
the
kindness
Ajay
Sir
has
shown
towards
me."
Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 9:48 [IST]