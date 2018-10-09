 »   »   »  Ooh-La-La! Deepika Padukone Used To Look This Hot During Her Modelling Days!

Related Articles
Deepika Padukone is ruling Bollywood and how! The diva, who has become the first Indian to enter the Forbes list of richest actresses of the world, started her career with modelling.
Miss Padukone was only 18 when she started modelling and even in those days she looked as hot as she looks today. Check it yourself to believe what we are saying!
Deepika Padukone Is So Hot
Deepika Padukone is looking so hot in this picture from her modelling days. She is truly a natural beauty we say! Don't you agree with us?
Never Confused About Her Career
Though Deepika Padukone was a national level badminton player, she was very sure that she wanted to make her career in the glamour world.
A Successful Model
Whatever Deepika Padukone does, she does it with full passion and dedication. Even during her modelling days, she was one of the most successful models.
When Himesh Offered Her A Music Video
When composer Himesh Reshammiya saw her on the ramp, he offered to cast her in his music video Naam Hai Tera Tera. But Deepika Padukone was not sure about it!
Deepika's First Music Video
Talking about the same, Deepika Padukone had said, "I didn't want to do a music video. Not my style.'' But she said 'Yes' to Himesh later as she loved the song.
When Farah Khan Saw Her For The First Time
Deepika Padukone had also revealed in the same interview, ''It was here that Farah saw me and decided to give me the mega launch opposite Shahrukh in Om Shanti Om.''
Deepika Padukone's Strong Luck
Deepika Padukone had further added, ''My dream of being in the movies was finally coming true. It was all a bit of luck and sheer good timing."
Deepika Worked Really Hard
In an interview, Farah Khan had revealed about Deepika, "Although there were a lot of rough edges that needed to be worked From diction and classical dance to basic acting skills, they worked on everything. But I was sure she could be Shanti Priya, the star. I went with my instinct!"
Huge Hit
Farah Khan was right and Om Shanti became a huge hit. Not just that, people loved the hot chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan in the movie.
First Hollywood Film
And now Deepika Padukone is all set to woo the West with her first Hollywood project with Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, xXx: The Return Of The Xander Cage.
A national-level badminton player, Deepika never wanted to make her career in sports, though her father is a very successful badminton player. By the time she passed her class 10 Board exams from Sophia High School in Bangalore, her priorities had changed to modelling and films.
Also Read: Break-Up Is Hurting Her! Deepika Padukone Looks So Sad In New Picture Post Split With Ranveer Singh
In an interview to HT, Deepika Padukone had said, ''I'd wake up at about five in the morning, go for training, go to school, return and go to play again. I was a very outdoor person, but I didn't have a big circle of friends. Life was pretty simple. Well, borderline boring.''
When Deepika Padukone finished junior college, offers for print ads started pouring in. It was after one such assignment that ad guru and now filmmaker R Balki spotted her face on a billboard in Chennai. He enquired about her, called her for an audition and selected her to do the next ad of the famous Liril soap. "I was asked to fly down to Mumbai for an immediate audition and the very next day I was selected. Suddenly I was the face of this big brand," she had told the daily.
And the rest as we all know is history!