 »   »   »  Ooh-La-La! Deepika Padukone Used To Look This Hot During Her Modelling Days!

Never Confused About Her Career

Though Deepika Padukone was a national level badminton player, she was very sure that she wanted to make her career in the glamour world.

A Successful Model

Whatever Deepika Padukone does, she does it with full passion and dedication. Even during her modelling days, she was one of the most successful models.

When Himesh Offered Her A Music Video

When composer Himesh Reshammiya saw her on the ramp, he offered to cast her in his music video Naam Hai Tera Tera. But Deepika Padukone was not sure about it!

Deepika's First Music Video

Talking about the same, Deepika Padukone had said, "I didn't want to do a music video. Not my style.'' But she said 'Yes' to Himesh later as she loved the song.

When Farah Khan Saw Her For The First Time

Deepika Padukone had also revealed in the same interview, ''It was here that Farah saw me and decided to give me the mega launch opposite Shahrukh in Om Shanti Om.''

Deepika Padukone's Strong Luck

Deepika Padukone had further added, ''My dream of being in the movies was finally coming true. It was all a bit of luck and sheer good timing."

Deepika Worked Really Hard

In an interview, Farah Khan had revealed about Deepika, "Although there were a lot of rough edges that needed to be worked From diction and classical dance to basic acting skills, they worked on everything. But I was sure she could be Shanti Priya, the star. I went with my instinct!"

Huge Hit

Farah Khan was right and Om Shanti became a huge hit. Not just that, people loved the hot chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan in the movie.

First Hollywood Film

And now Deepika Padukone is all set to woo the West with her first Hollywood project with Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, xXx: The Return Of The Xander Cage.