When Karan Johar Called Mahesh Bhatt A 'Careless Director' & Blamed Him For Making His Father Go Through Pain
Saturday is here, and we bring to you an old interview of Karan Johar, wherein he had expressed his disappointment with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in 1998. Karan was upset with Mahesh for not directing Duplicate with much responsibility, and making his father Yash Johar go through pain. For the unversed, Duplicate starring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre was bankrolled by Yash Johar's Dharma Productions.
Karan On Duplicate
Speaking about Duplicate in 1998 to Pritish Nandy, Karan had said, "I had nothing to do with it. In fact, I deliberately and consciously stayed away from it. The film was completed only because of the commitment of one man: Shah Rukh Khan. Everything else was wrong with it."
Karan Took A Major Jibe At Bhatt
While slamming Bhatt, he had said, "This is not the way to make a film and I am sad that my father had to go through with the pain and the despair of making such a film in which the director had no interest beyond cursory."
'Mahesh Bhatt Is Not A Responsible Director'
Karan further added that his father Yash Johar gave Bhatt all the freedom and resources, but Bhatt didn't work responsibly. "He is not a responsible director. He was careless and took virtually no interest in the making of the film. If it was not for Shah Rukh and the way he took charge of the film, it would never have been completed," added the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director.
Karan Wasn't Proud Of Duplicate
"These are some of the sorrows of the film industry. Duplicate should have never been made. It is not a film I would have been proud being associated with," averred Karan Johar.
Cut to present, everything is well between Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt. In fact, Karan is the one, who launched Bhatt's daughter Alia Bhatt and considers her as his third child.
