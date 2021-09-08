Akshay Kumar Is A Khiladi Of All Genres; His Upcoming Movies Spell It In Bold!

Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi marks Akshay Kumar's first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. The film stars the superstar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad in India who sets out for a hunt for terrorists planning a deadly attack on Mumbai. Another reason why this cop flick has caught everyone's attention is because of the cameos of Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. The flick also marks Akshay's on screen reunion with Katrina Kaif after a long time.

Bachchan Pandey

Akshay Kumar and his Housefull 4 co-star Kriti Sanon join hands for Sajid Nadiadwala's action comedy Bachchan Pandey. Reportedly, Akki essays the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor. His co-star Kriti had revealed that this entertainer is a complete package with comedy, action and drama. Also, Akshay's look in this film has garnered a lot of curiosity.

Prithviraj

After dabbling with various genres in his career spanning over three decades, Akshay Kumar tries his hand at a historical film for the first time with Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj. The film is based on the epic called Prithviraj Raso by the great poet Chand Bhardai and has Akshay portraying the role of legendary king Prithviraj Chauhan with Manushi Chhillar joining him as Princess Sanyogita.

Atrangi Re

Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush for the first time in Aanand L Rai's directorial Atarngi Re. One hears that this film is a cross-cultural love story in two timelines. The makers have kept Akshay's role under wraps.

Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar joins forces with Aanand L Rai once again for a heartwarming story which celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way. The superstar essays the role of a doting elder brother to three sisters. Raksha Bandhan stars Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady.

Ram Setu

Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu has Akshay Kumar playing the role of an archaeologist who sets out to explore whether Ram Setu bridge is a myth or a reality. The action-adventure drama promises to treat the viewers with a story that rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharucha in pivotal roles.

Cinderella

Akshay Kumar steps into Vishnu Vishal's shoes for the Hindi remake of the Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan reportedly titled as Cinderella. The film revolves around an aspiring film director who becomes a cop and sets out in pursuit of a psychopath who targets school girls and murders them brutally.