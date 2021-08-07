When Priyanka Chopra Opened Up About Her Rivalry With Kareena Kapoor; 'She And I Have Never Been Friends'

Priyanka On Her Rivalry With Kareena

In 2011, while speaking to Zoom, Priyanka had said, "Well, Kareena and I have never been friends. We have hung out, we have a group of common friends and that time we used to hang out a lot. We were on a holiday together and stuff like that... I think we were working on a film together as well, and that's how we kinda bonded, but I think she got busy with her life and I got busy with mine."(sic)

No Bad Vibes Between PeeCee & Bebo

Priyanka further said that there's no bad vibes between her and Bebo and whenever they meet, they are very cordial with each other.

Priyanka Assured Everything Is Okay Between Them

"We chit-chat and giggle like girls. But professionally people get very busy with their lives, and I don't think you have to be bestest friend just because you are a co-actor," added Priyanka while assuring that she isn't on a bad term with Kareena.

Cut To Present...

In 2019, Karan Johar brought Karan brought together Priyanka and Kareena for the final episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan and guess what? Both PeeCee and Bebo set the couch on fire with their witty answers.

