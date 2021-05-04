‘Hrithik Roshan Is A Student Compared To Shah Rukh Khan’; When Karan Johar Reacted To Their Alleged Cold War

'Hrithik Is A Student Compared To SRK'

In 2001, while speaking to Rediff.com, Karan quashed all the rumours of alleged tiff between SRK and Hrithik and said, "Hrithik and Shah Rukh are fine. There's a ten-year gap between them. So Hrithik really is a student compared to Shah Rukh."

Karan Further Added..

Without taking sides, Karan had said that Hrithik is still building up his own school of acting, whereas Shah Rukh has already developed his own method. "I think Hrithik's imbibing a lot," added KJo.

Karan On Why He Wanted To Make K3G

When asked what made him direct a film like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director said that the film covers all the relationships of a family.

"To put it very broadly, we're dealing with human relationships- a father and two sons. There is a kind of different angle. I'm marketing the film with the line that it's all about loving one's parents. It's about the father-son bonding, really. But given the magnitude and the scale of a commercial mainstream film, it's basically about two brothers, two sisters, a mother and son, a father and sons. I'm covering most relationships," said Karan.

Well, it's been two decade since the film released and even today, it is considered as one of the most iconic family dramas of Bollywood.

Cut To Present

Karan had last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. His next directorial is period drama- Takht. The film will feature Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.