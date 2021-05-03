Dostana 2 Update: After Ousting Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar Adamant To Cast Only Outsiders To Avoid Trolling

Ever since actor Kartik Aaryan was ousted from Dostana 2, movie-goers are curious to know who will replace the heartthrob of the nation. When Dharma Productions had made it official that they will recast the lead actor of the film, it was confirmed that they have ousted Kartik, but since then, rumours have been rife that actors like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, etc., are being considered to fill Kartik's shoes.

Now, a source close to the project told an entertainment portal that Karan Johar is very adamant to cast an outsider for Dostana 2, as he doesn't want the film to be trolled in the name of nepotism.

"Karan has had multiple meetings with his creative team and director brainstorming on the casting. The names zeroed in by them include Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, Karan Johar is pushing his best to get Akshay on board the film, as he is the biggest star of all the names mentioned and will take the Dostana franchise to the next level," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that Karan Johar wants an outsider to avoid any insider vs outsider debate giving a rebirth to nepotism talks. Hence, the first choice is Akshay Kumar, but if things don't work out, he will move ahead to explore collaboration with other actors. Reportedly, of the five shortlisted names, four are outsiders and hence, a safe bet at the moment. The core idea of Dharma Productions is to get an outsider to replace an outsider.

Meanwhile, no one has come on board officially yet and it is to be seen who will be paired opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the film. Apart from her, the film also casts Lakshya in the lead role.