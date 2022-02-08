When Amitabh Bachchan Called Jaya Bachchan 'Embarrassingly Straight'

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married on June 3, 1973 and since then, the duo has seen many ups and downs, but they never left each other's sides. On that note, we bring to you an old interview of Amitabh Bachchan, wherein he had opened up about his wife and called her 'embarrassingly straight'.

While speaking to Stardust magazine, Big B had said that unlike him, his wife is a very spontaneous person, and he feels very fortunate that his wife is from the same profession.

He said, "She was always familiar with the environment I was in. She knows what the film industry is all about, so in fact, it's a boon to have her. I don't know of course what the situation would have been had I married a lady outside my profession. You say that marriages in this industry don't last. But with all due apologies and all due respect to others, how do you put me in the same category?"

While speaking about his own marriage, he said that both he and his wife went through ups and downs, but he genuinely feels that's all part of it.

Speaking about his wife, he said, "Jaya is extremely open and very straight. Sometimes embarrassingly straight but that's how her nature is. I've never tried to disturb that quality of hers and she's not disturbed my quality of being to myself. When I want to be left alone, she leaves me alone. It's very similar to the relationship between my parents."

In the same interview, he also recalled when he married Jaya, he was not economically very sound. However, he loved the quality of Jaya being very down-to-earth.

"I'm sure that had I not been married to her and had I still had the kind of success that came my way, I would have still not encouraged a situation where expensive gifts, expensive outings were going to be the criterion for my association with a woman. I appreciate a more normal and simple relationship. That is what attracted me to Jaya. She's very simple and very down-to-earth. Away from all this," asserted the Zanjeer actor.