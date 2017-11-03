 »   »   » BREAK-UP! Deepika Padukone INSECURE Of Her Boyfriend; REMOVES Ranveer Singh From Padmavati Promotion

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never admitted that they are dating but the whole world knows about it. But it seems that all is not well in their paradise and the reason is Deepika Padukone's insecurity.

According to a report in DNA, Deepika Padukone removed her own boyfriend Ranveer Singh's name from the 3D trailer launch of Padmavati and Ranveer was in shock after knowing the truth. The actor even stopped talking to his lady love post that. Read the entire story in detail below.



The Initial Plan Was Totally Different A few days ago, a formal invite was sent by the Padmavati team to the media, asking them to join two film executives as they unveiled the 3D trailer of Padmavati.

Deepika, Shahid & Ranveer's Names Were Missing The invite didn't warrant the presence of any of the three lead actors. "Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor's names were missing from the invite. In fact, the stars' respective teams were also informed that the talent was not required for the event at all,'' a soirce told the daily.

Hours Before The Launch Ranveer & Shahid Got The News Suddenly, hours before the event, the boys - Ranveer and Shahid - heard that Deepika was participating in the event. DP was never supposed to attend the launch.

Deepika Didn't Even Inform Them That was what was conveyed to everyone else. But she sprung an unpleasant surprise when she chose to attend the event alone. She didn't even bother informing her two co-actors, Shahid or Ranveer.

Both Ranveer & Shahid Were Available For The Promotions What irritated the leading men, apparently, was the fact that neither of them had expressed unavailability. Shahid was home, while Ranveer was playing football. If they were informed in time, they would have also made it to the event.

The Problem Is No One Is Talking About Deepika's Character The trailer has released and Ranveer has walked away with all the compliments. People have spoken well about Shahid, too. But there has hardly been any chatter about Deepika.

Ghoomar Song Didn't Help Too Even her Ghoomar song has not helped create any intrigue or interest about her character.

It's Completely Wrong The film is named after Deepika's character, so she did this only to prove a point and take centre stage, which was completely wrong on her part.

How Could She Do This With Her Own Boyfriend Ranveer was shocked. Forget Shahid because Deepika and he are just co-stars, how could she do this to her own boyfriend? This left Ranveer fuming, who also fired the team for doing this.

Ranveer Stopped Talking To Deepika After That Incident He and Deepika aren't really talking anymore post this.

Here Is The Proof Ranveer Singh recently tweeted, ''Also stung by a Bee 4 the 1st time earlier today thought Id post a picture but then I was like I dont wanna make that Bee famoussss haha.''

Now I Am Done He added, ''In other firsts, it's also the first day of the rest of my Life. Ok, now I'm done.''



Well, we did not expect this from a professional actor like Deepika Padukone!



