 »   »   » OH MY GOD! This Is The Reason Priyanka Chopra Said No To Working With Sushant Singh Rajput!

Sushant Singh Rajput is busy with the shooting of Drive with Jacqueline Fernandez these days. But not many know that Priyanka Chopra was the first choice for the movie.

The actress said no to working in this Sushant Singh Rajput starrer and we know the reason. For the uninitiated, Drive is an action comedy film and is slated to release in March 2018.

The Director Wanted Priyanka In The Movie According to India.com, ''The director, who has worked with Priyanka Chopra in his directorial debut Dostana (2008) and is great friends with her, wanted the global icon to play the female lead. However, PeeCee had to turn down the offer.'' He Waited For Priyanka's Date "Tarun had Priyanka in mind for the female lead in Drive. He waited for her to get back to him with dates.'' But... ''However, her commitments in the West didn't allow her to take on a new project and there came a point when Tarun had to either start or shelve the project.'' That's When He Approached Jacqueline ''That's when he started scouring for his leading lady and found his Jessie in Jacqueline." Tarun Was Upset With Priyanka The source also shared that Tarun was a little upset with PeeCee since she kept him hanging in balance without presenting any clarity on her dates. Priyanka Did Not Even Talk To Tarun To add insult to injury, her mother Madhu Chopra, who has kind of taken on the role of her manager-cum-spokesperson, and some people from Priyanka's team, were communicating with Tarun instead of the actress herself. Priyanka Chopra STUNS everyone at EMMY Awards 2017; Watch video | FilmiBeat Finally They Met The two met up and sorted out all their issues when Priyanka was in India in July this year.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is shooting Quantico season 3 in Italy.

