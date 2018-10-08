 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Reveal Their Wedding Date Soon!

Only A Few People Are Invited

Reports state that only around 30 people are invited to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding in Lake Como, Italy, and that includes Deepika's BFF Shahrukh Khan and Ranveer's close friend Arjun Kapoor.

No Mobile Phones, Please

To safeguard their privacy on their wedding day, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have requested the attendees not to bring in their mobile phones, as no one is allowed to click pictures apart from the official photographers of the wedding.

A Puja In Deepika Padukone's Bangalore House

It is also reported that 10 days before their wedding, a Nandi puja will be held at Deepika Padukone's Bangalore house, which will be attended by her relatives and neighbours.

Can't Wait, Folks!

The news of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding is raising the pulses and we can't wait for an official confirmation about their wedding date. We hope October 17 will come within the blink of an eye.