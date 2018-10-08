India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Reveal Their Wedding Date Soon!

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Reveal Their Wedding Date Soon!

    It looks like the wedding bells are all set to chime for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pretty soon and reports state that the couple is all set to announce their wedding dates officially. Yes, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will finally announce their wedding date on October 17, 2018 (on Ashtami during Navratri) and their team is working on drafting the mail and content, reported DNA.

    Also, it is reported that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will have a destination wedding in the breathtaking Lake Como in Italy. While reports suggest that the couple will tie the knot on November 20, 2018, we'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation from the couple on that.

    Only A Few People Are Invited

    Reports state that only around 30 people are invited to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding in Lake Como, Italy, and that includes Deepika's BFF Shahrukh Khan and Ranveer's close friend Arjun Kapoor.

    No Mobile Phones, Please

    To safeguard their privacy on their wedding day, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have requested the attendees not to bring in their mobile phones, as no one is allowed to click pictures apart from the official photographers of the wedding.

    A Puja In Deepika Padukone's Bangalore House

    It is also reported that 10 days before their wedding, a Nandi puja will be held at Deepika Padukone's Bangalore house, which will be attended by her relatives and neighbours.

    Can't Wait, Folks!

    The news of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding is raising the pulses and we can't wait for an official confirmation about their wedding date. We hope October 17 will come within the blink of an eye.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
