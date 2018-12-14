 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Still Has The 'RK' Tattoo; This Pic From Isha Ambani's Wedding Hints So!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently attended Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha's wedding and their candid pictures from the bash spoke volume about their love for each other. However, one of the pictures from the wedding has specifically caught the attention of the netizens.
It was speculated that Deepika had removed her 'RK' tattoo before her wedding with Ranveer Singh. However, her latest picture had a different story to tell. Recently, when Deepika attended the Ambani bash, her tatoo was visible but much lighter.
The Curious Case Of The 'RK' Tattoo
The 'RK' tattoo was visible but it was shades lighter. For the uninitiated, Deepika had got her then-beau Ranbir Kapoor's initials tattooed to the nape of her neck when the duo were in a relationship.
Tattoo Tales
This suggests that Deepika has not erased the tattoo and had merely concealed it during her wedding festivities.
Is Dippy Getting A Laser Surgery Done To Erase It?
While the tattoo now looking several shades lighter than before, it looks like actress might be in the process of removing it by laser treatment.
Deepika Had Concealed The Tattoo Previously Too
The actress had concealed the tattoo earlier this year during the Cannes red carpet which ended up as a talking point.
When Deepika Confessed She Doesn't Regret The RK Tattoo
When quizzed about the tattoo during an earlier season of Koffee with Karan she had said back then that it was something she felt was correct and does not regret it.
She even added that she has never thought of taking it off but it's very much there and she has no plans to remove it.
Speaking about Deepika, the actress is currently in a very happy space after her wedding. She was quoted as saying by PTI, " "It's been very magical, very special. We are happy we got to share it with all of you. Marriage itself is a beautiful celebration. While the literal celebrations are done, at least from our end, December as you know, is a festive period so, as newlyweds the celebrations continue for a while."