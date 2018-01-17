 »   »   » NO MISUNDERSTANDING! Prabhas Is Dying To Work With Alleged Girlfriend Anushka Shetty; Details Inside

After Baahubali, fans wanted to see the magical pair of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in Saaho too. But the makers of the movie wanted someone who was very fit as the movie has many action sequences. People were shocked when Shraddha Kapoor signed the film and thought things were not fine between the rumoured lovers.

Now as per a recent report in India.com, Prabhas has signed a new romantic film. The makers wanted a new face for it but Prabhas suggested that they should sign Anushka Shetty instead.

Read The Details Prabhas is soon to start working on his next project, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of JIL fame. The film is a love saga and he is keen to start it. Earlier The Plan Was Different The project didn't have a leading lady and the makers didn't go ahead with that discussion since Prabhas was to first complete shooting for Saaho before taking on another project. However, he has decided to shoot for Saaho and director untitled next simultaneously. Prabhas' Strategy A source close to the actor told, "Just like how Prabhas has not shot for any other project while working on Baahubali, he planned to follow the same for Saaho as well.'' The Baahubali Actor Should Be In Top Shape ''The film is a actioner and requires Prabhas to be in top shape while rigorously train while shooting and also learn some new skills since he has decided to do his own stunts without a body double.'' But Saaho Is Getting Delayed ''However, the film is taking longer than expected to shoot and Prabhas doesn't want to wait for the film to get over before starting on the next project." Prabhas Does Not Want The Director To Wait "In such a scenario, Prabhas doesn't want to keep Radha Krishna wait and wants to start work on this love story simultaneously so that he has one film coming out this year or early next year and another production later next year." Prabhas Wants Anushka For This One "Anushka Shetty might come on board for this one. While the director initially was mulling over getting a fresh face on board, he then decided to go with Anushka after the success of Baahubali. '' Prabhas & Anushka Really Want To Work Together Again ''Both the actress and Prabhas have been keen on doing an out-an-out romantic film and this one fits the bill.''

On the work front, Anushka Shetty is busy with the promotions of Bhaagamathie while Prabhas is busy with the shooting of Saaho.

