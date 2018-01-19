 »   »   » Ranbir Kapoor Is A HEART BREAKER! Shocking Reason He BROKE UP With Mahira Khan Before NEW YEAR

Ranbir has had relationships with famous actresses like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. After his split with Katrina, he was linked to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

The news spread like wildfire in September 2017 when some photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan spending time together in New York went viral online. And now you will be surprised to know that Ranbir broke up with with Mahira just before new year because of these pictures.

Their Friendship Has Fizzled Out According to a report in DNA, "Their friendship has fizzled out. Ranbir and Mahira will always remain cordial but that's because of the kind of people they are." A Top Actor Introduced Mahira To Ranbir ''The duo reportedly met through a common friend, a top Hindi cinema actor.'' When The Affair Started ''There was instant chemistry and they took their friendship to another level by meeting each other at foreign locations like Dubai, London, and New York.'' Ranbir Was Travelling To Foreign Countries To Meet Mahira ''Till the last quarter of 2017, Ranbir was clocking up air miles to keep up with his good friend, Mahira.'' That Incident Was Like Hell For Ranbir & Mahira ''One hears that after their photographs went viral around October last year, there was hell to pay for the concerned parties. Not only were both celebs caught smoking on camera, Mahira was also dressed ‘inappropriately' according to the standards in her country.'' When The Break Up Happened ''Just before they rang in the New Year, this young couple, both of whom are extremely good looking and popular, decided to cool off. As mentioned earlier, they are cordial but their friendship has run out of steam.'' Now Ranbir & Alia Are Spending A Lot Of Time Together ''Meanwhile, there are strong rumours to suggest that Ranbir and his Brahmastra co-actor Alia Bhatt are spending a lot of time with each other. Even over the New Year, they flew across to Israel to exercise with movement coach Ido Portal.'' Alia Is Happy That She Is Getting To Know Ranbir Kapoor ''Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who is a common friend of the two actors, also accompanied them. While these are early days and their outing seemed like an all-work break, one hears that Alia, who has in the past acknowledged that she has always been a Ranbir fan, is happy that she's finally getting to know him.'' What Ranbir Thinks... As far as Ranbir Kapoor is concerned, he also said in the past that according to him, Alia is the brightest actress of Gen Now.

