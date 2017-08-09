 »   »   » 5 Things We Absolutely Loved About Kangana Ranaut's Simran Trailer!

The Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut is back as the leading lady in Hansal Mehta's upcoming film Simran and the actress has once again single-handedly spearheaded the movie to its glory. The film can end up being the next Queen as it has all the ingredients to be successful at the box office.

Here are 5 things that we absolutely love about Kangana Ranaut's Simran trailer! It's truly one of a kind, folks!

Living Life To The Fullest Kangana Ranaut is in her natural avatar in Simran as she's bold, confident and is living life to the fullest. Extremely Daring The trailer of Simran shows Kangana Ranaut as an all out wrecking ball who gambles, shoplifts and drinks till she passes out. She's the modern woman whom you can't mess with. Gujarati Divorcee For the first time, we'll see Kangana Ranaut playing the role of a Gujarati divorcee and that by itself is something new and refreshing. Usually heroines are single, but not in Simran. Living Life As It Unfolds Kangana plays the character who lives life at the moment and takes it as it unfolds. She lives life on her own terms and doesn't really give a damn about what others might think. Simran Is The Next Queen Kangana Ranaut is all set to create another superhit movie just like the women-oriented film Queen. It has all the ingredients to make it a success at the box office. Grand Release Simran starring Kangana Ranaut is all set to hit the theatres on September 15, 2018.

