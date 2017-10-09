 »   »   »  HE IS UPSET! Aamir Khan Finally Reacts To His Leaked 'Thugs Of Hindostan' Look Picture

Aamir Khan is teaming up for Amitabh Bachchan for the first time for YRF's ambitious film, Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles.
A couple of days back, a leaked picture of Aamir Khan from the film's sets went viral on the internet. Yesterday in a media interaction, the superstar finally opened up about this entire fiasco. Here's what he had to say...
'Ideally The Pictures Should Not Leak'
Aamir said, "Ideally they (pictures) should not leak. It's an important film."
'There's Nothing We Can Do About It Now'
"We would have liked to present the character in a particular time in a particular way, which we will still do. If it wouldn't have leaked it would've been better. There's nothing we can do about it now."
'We Have To Deal With It'
He quipped, "Everyone has a camera today, so how much will you control? Even in 'PK', my 'ghagra' look was out on the first day of shoot. We have to deal with it, that's the reality."
Aamir Says Team Has Been Given Strict Instructions To Not Click Pictures On The Sets
"We try to keep it as secret as possible. Normally, on shoots when fans come to meet me, I click a picture. But not during 'Thugs...' because the fan will put the picture on social media.None of us are allowed to click photos in the get-up. We take all these precautions."
Aamir On His 'Thugs Of Hindostan' Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan
When quizzed whether working with Big B was surreal, Aamir said, "Watching Mr Bachchan on screen in a theatre... His aura, action, every nuance of his acting was such a fulfilling experience in cinema."
His Favourite Big B Film
"I have many favourites like Natwarlal, Don and Namak Halaal. In fact, I remember after watching Namak Halaal in the theatre, I called up Mansoor (Khan) and asked him to come with me to watch the film. We went to watch its next show again."
'The Superstardom Of Amitabh Bachchan Cannot Be Recreated
Talking about Big B's stardom, Aamir said, "I think the superstardom of Amitabh Bachchan can't be re-created."
'He Used To Clash With His Own Films'
Aamir further said, "t is so unique, the charisma he has....I mean imagine, there was a time when seven of his films were running in the theatre for months. Films like Don, Mukaddar ka Sikandar and Trishul in the same year! He used to clash with his own films."