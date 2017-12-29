 »   »   » ADORABLE COUPLE! Akshay Kumar Takes Wife Twinkle Khanna On A Long Drive On Her Birthday

Twinkle Khanna aka Twitter's Mrs Funnybones turns a year older today. The actress-turned-actress is currently holidaying with her hubby Akshay Kumar in Cape Town.

While Twinkle is being flooded with a lot of birthday wishes messages on social media, Akshay too joined the bandwagon and posted an adorable message for her wifey dearest. Check it out here...

Long Drive Pe Chal This time, you have Akki singing this for the birthday girl. The superstar shared this picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "Forever making every ride full of adventure and amusement, my favourite companion...for life! Happy birthday, Tina." Morning Snuggles Sharing a leaf from his vacation diaries, Akshay had earlier posted this picture which featured him soaking the South African sun and cuddling his dog. Meanwhile, Here's What Twinkle Upto She captioned this photo as, " I want to be like a child again-to climb trees and perch on branches, only because the tree exists and so do I... #treehuggers #familyfunday #capetown Couple Goals Earlier in an interview with TOI, Akshay had said, "It drives me nuts how I rely on my wife for everything. I can't imagine a day without her!" Twinkle's Candid Confessions On the other hand, Twinkle had said, "I don't need an alarm clock to wake up in the morning. Akshay snores so loudly that I'm usually awake the entire night!" Akshay's idea of a romantic date is a six-kilometre jog, followed by 500 crunches... TOGETHER! Eeeeks!" Hahaa...We Totally Feel You Akshay In the same interview, Akshay had confessed, "On every birthday, I ask my wife, "What would you like this year?" and her instant reply is, "Diamonds! Diamonds! Diamonds!" I'm always living in hope that one day she'll say she just wants ME! When I tell her this, she doesn't even blink before replying, "Okay, fine... Emeralds! Emeralds! Emeralds! It drives me nuts how her tongue is so sharp. I can shave with it instead of a razor!"

Well, these two are simply adorable and give us ample of relationship goals every time!