 »   »   » Aiyaary: Neeraj Pandey Teases With A Sneak-Peek Of This Sidharth Malhotra- Manoj Bajpayee Starrer!

Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary which is set to release on this Republic day gives us a glimpse into the story of two Indian Army officers, a mentor & his protege.

The film features an ensemble star cast Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet, Pooja Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher.



As the latest treat, Neeraj has shared the 'Aiyaary sizzle', a teaser for the film. It

showcases an intriguing storyline highlighting the army background going ahead to create anticipation amongst the audience.



Aiyaary is a real-life story revolving around the relationship between a mentor and a protégé.



Neeraj Pandey and Sidharth Malhotra have been time and again treating the audience with the shooting experience from the sets of 'Aiyaary'.



Earlier while talking about the film, Neeraj had said, "The film is basically about a mentor-protégé relationship, involving a young major played by Sidharth and a senior colonel played by Bajpayee, and the difference of opinions that creep between the two, which sends them off in diverse directions. It's a dramatic thriller and also has a terrific supporting cast."



Neeraj also shared the visuals straight from the director's view as he posted a picture of a drone camera used to shoot Aiyaary.



The story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir.



Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents 'Aiyaary' A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 26th January, 2018. It will lock horns at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Padman.



Meanwhile, check out a video of 'Aiyaary sizzle' here...

