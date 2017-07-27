 »   »   » Aiyaary New Still: Sidharth Malhotra & Manoj Bajpayee's Face-Off Speaks Volume!

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen sharing the screen space with Manoj Bajpayee for the first time in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary. The film has Sid playing an army officer for the first time.

The shooting for Aiyaary is going in full force in London. Meanwhile, the films' team recently paid a tribute to the Army soldiers on Kargil Vijay Divas which is marked as the day for the success of Operation Vijay by the Indian Forces during the Kargil War.



The makers of the movie posted a still of Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee from the movie on the twitter handle. Captioning "Men at the Borders are the real heroes. Respect! @S1dharthM @BajpayeeManoj #Aiyaary salutes their valor #KargilVijayDiwas #IndianArmedForces".



In the said still, Sidharth and Manoj are standing in front of each other where the latter is giving him the tough looks while Sid looks at Manoj with all respect.



Aiyaary which is set on the backgrounds of Indian Army showcases a mentor and protégé between Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra respectively. We hear that the two actors have been seen bonding well together on the sets.



The still that the makers have shared on the social media handle is making us curious about the film. From what we have seen, it is received as to take us into the life of Indian Armed Forces and its operations.



Neeraj Pandey who brings in deep insights to his stories and films brought in power packed cast for this film.



Previously, Manoj Bajpayee was seen working with the director in 'Special 26' and 'Naam Shabana', Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah have worked together with the director in 'A Wednesday' and it will be the first time that Sidharth Malhotra will be working with the director.



The role of Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah is still not unveiled. The makers have kept the story under wraps which is building interest around the film. Rakul Preet Singh plays the leading lady.



Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, Aiyaary is slated to release on 26th January, 2018.