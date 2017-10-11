 »   »   » Akshay Kumar-Karan Johar's 'Kesari' To Release On Holi 2019

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's collaboration, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, has been officially titled "Kesari" and the film will arrive in cinema halls on Holi 2019. The movie will be produced by Cape of Good Hope Films and Dharma Productions.

The Twitter handle of Karan's production house shared a poster revealing the details of the film, which was earlier known to be co-produced by Salman Khan, who later left the project.

"Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar proudly present 'Kesari' based on one of the bravest battles fought in India 'The Battle of Saragarhi'.

"Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Akshay Kumar. Releasing Holi 2019," the post read.

Akshay also tweeted, "A film I'm extremely excited about personally and emotionally... Kesari releasing Holi 2019."

While Karan wrote, "Extremely excited to see this exceptional and brave story unfold!!! KESARI Holi 2019."

Ajay Devgn and Rajkumar Santoshi are also rumoured to have been working on a film based on the Battle of Saragarhi. Randeep Hooda is also attached to feature in a historical drama on the same subject.