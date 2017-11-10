 »   »   » Deepika Padukone On Ranveer Singh: We're Very Transparent With Each Other & There's A Lot Of Honesty

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the hottest and most loved pairs of the B-town. Off late, rumours have been rife that things are not going smooth between them.

Amidst their on-again-off-again relationship status, Deepika Padukone talks about her pairing with Ranveer Singh and what kind of equation does she share with him, while working together for a film!

It’s Special Speaking about her pairing with Ranveer, Deepika says, "I feel like it is a very very special pairing and we would want for us to come together when it is required, to keep it fresh." However, Their Won’t Be Any DeepVeer Moment In Padmavati "Whether it is Ram Leela, whether it is Bajirao Mastani, I can't say Padmavati to be honest, because we are in the same film, but we are not opposite each other, in the literal sense." Deepika Talks About Trust & Honesty "I think we work very well with each other, there is a lot of trust, there is a lot of honesty." "We are not guarded as actors, we are very transparent with each other and there is a lot of honesty when we look at each other and perform and that's what makes good chemistry." Recently, Ranveer Had Praised Deepika Recently, in an interview to a leading magazine, Ranveer was heard praising Deepika and had said, "Deepika has an immense amount of screen presence. She is another person whose style I admire and try to learn and imbibe from." I Learn From Deepika: Ranveer "There are certain things which she does as a performer very effortlessly that doesn't come naturally to me. So I try and learn from her." How Sweet Is That! "Deepika and I have amazing chemistry and I think it comes from trust. I trust her and she trusts me and that allows us to flow freely as performers," had added Ranveer. Deepika On Coming Out Of Her Character "For Ranveer and me, it was still kind of alright as we had worked with Mr. Bhansali before, we understand his working style, but for Shahid, maybe it was hard where you are working with a director, actors where the camaraderie is already set, the equation is already set, the relationships are built, and then you come in as an outsider, it's not easy. So, I am sure, he had his bit of struggles as well."

Padmavati is all set to hit the theatres on November 1, 2017.